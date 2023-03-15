Albert S. ‘Al’ Boyce

Albert Sylvester “Al” Boyce, 89, of Romney, formerly of Grafton, W.Va., died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.
Al was born on June 21, 1933, in Grafton, a son of the late Sylvester and Wilma M. Jennings Boyce. Al was a veteran in the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He was owner and operator of East Park Auto Wrecking in Grafton and loved listening to bluegrass music and eating apple pie.
Al married Lucille Moran on Dec. 20, 1955, in Oakland, Md. Lucille died in Dec. of 1986.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheila J. Mowery (Kerry) of Capon Bridge and Belinda L. Workman (David) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a half-sister, Lucille Shahan of Grafton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Carlyle.
Services will be privately held at a later date in Grafton. Inurnment will be held in the Woodsdale Cemetery in Grafton.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
