Mildred A. “Millie” (Fessler) Brown, 92, of Romney, died peacefully at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
She is the daughter of the late Howard F. and Ethel (Whitman) Fessler. Millie was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters. She is survived by two sons, Brian Brown of Virginia and Donald Brown of Ft. Ashby; two daughters, Donna Brown of Romney and Deborah Brown of Rockville, Md.; two granddaughters, Tina Stuart of Va. and Alicia Powell of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Nicole and Brian Stuart of Virginia and Quinn Powell of Texas. Millie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a world of friends.
Millie was born on Jan. 17, 1931, in Summit Station, Pa., later moving to Pottstown, Pa., where she was employed as a sewing machine operator at the Dettra Flag Company in Oaks, Pa. Millie ultimately moved to Romney, to live with her daughter, Donna.
Millie was an active member of Covenant Baptist Church, especially helping in the kitchen when she was able. She was a member of the Romney Lions Club for more than ten years; actively participating in many fund-raisers and service projects. Millie was also a founding and active member of the Potomac Valley Chapter of the Mountain State Council of the Blind. Millie will be remembered as one with an easy smile and a wonderful sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held at the Covenant Baptist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1001, Romney, WV 26757; the Mountain State Council of the Blind, P.O. Box 188, Romney, WV 26757; or the Romney Lions Club, P.O. Box 600, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
