Woodrow “Woody” Walter Webster, 79, of Mathias, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Lost City, W.Va., he was the son of the late Edward Webster and Eva Webster.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Rev. Joel Thorton officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Lost City. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Memorial donations may be made to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 39, Baker WV 26801 to help with funeral expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.