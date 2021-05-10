Ronald R. ‘Frog’ Lewis

Ronald Ray “Frog” Lewis, 67, of Romney, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Born Dec. 13, 1953, in Romney, he was the son of the late Ray Elwood Lewis.
Frog is survived by his mother, Leafy Mae Lewis; the love of his life of 44 years, Judy A. Lewis of Romney; a daughter, Melissa Divelbliss and husband Todd of Slanesville; a son, Todd E. Lewis of Romney; 3 special grandchildren, Ashley, Miley and Gage; 2 sisters, Judy Patterson of Romney and Teresa Kinnie and husband Richard of Romney; and his brother, Johnny Lewis and wife Connie of Romney. Frog is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frog was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a private person and a man of many traits. He had a certain way of doing things and his wise advice and expertise on how to fix and do things in life will be greatly missed. He was employed at Stuart M. Perry in Winchester, Va., for 25 years and was a member of Christ Community Church in Augusta. After retiring due to health issues, Frog enjoyed his mornings at the Mountain Top Restaurant with the many friends he made there.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. till noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
