Mabel L. Wolford

Mabel Lee Wolford, 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at ArchStone Care Center in Chandler, Ariz.
Born Oct. 22, 1926, in Monroe County, Ohio, to Neri and Lizzy (Lahmon) McVay, she grew up on farms in Ohio.
Mabel worked for Hampshire Memorial Hospital in the dietary department and Mt. Top Dairy Bar in Romney. Additionally, she was a security officer at HBD and a hostess at the Homecoming Restaurant in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She also helped run the Little Dandy Fruit Stand in Augusta, with her late husband O. Paul Wolford, who passed away in Dec. 1989.
Mabel is survived by 3 children, Nancy Bradford of Moore Haven, Fla., Brenda Jarvis (Randy) of Moore Haven and Allen (Mayet) of Casa Grande, Ariz. Mabel is survived by a sister, Ruth Herring of Bellefontaine. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at Malick Cemetery in Augusta, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arizona arrangements were handled by Horizon Funeral Care, Mesa, Ariz. West Virginia arrangements are under the direction of Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, Huntington, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.