Connie D. Miller

Connie Deloris Miller, 78, of Baker, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Dec. 12, 1943, in Kirby, she was the daughter of the late James Wardney Pownell and Wilda Hott Pownell.
Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her cheerful personality. She was a graduate of Romney High School, Romney, a member of Baker United Methodist Church and the Modern Woodmen.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Miller; a brother, James R. Pownell; and a sister, Pluma Racey.
She is survived by her daughters, Christie Miller and Lisa Miller of Baker; a granddaughter, Rowan Swain; and her adopted family, Steve, Deana and Holly Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Bill Miller officiating. Interment will be in Baker Cemetery, Baker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rowan Swain College Fund, c/o Rhonda French, 568 Brants Teets Rd., Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
