John C. Cooper, Jr.

John Calvin Cooper, Jr., 87, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Greenfield Senior Living, Strasburg, Va.
Born on July 15, 1936, in Gore, Va., he was the son of the late John C. Cooper, Sr. and Leila (Brill) Cooper.
John graduated from Strasburg High School, Strasburg, in 1955 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He married the love of his life, Betty Lorraine (Corbin) Cooper on Sept. 2, 1971, in Winchester, Va. He retired from White Post Correctional Facility, White Post, Va., after 30 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Eugene Cooper, Charles Robert Cooper, Zada Middleton and Mary L. Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Cooper of Romney; a sister, Wilda Jean Cooper Clem (Willard); a brother, Berlin Cooper (Ginny); and by several nieces and nephews whom have been so involved in his life, Mike and Debbie Miller, Doug and Debbie Clem, Doris Clem, Kevin and Tamara Corbin, Teresa Messina, Steven Cooper and John Cooper.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.