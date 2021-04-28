Harry V. Saville, 92, of Ashburn, Va., born on Oct. 9, 1928, and raised in Romney, passed away Tues., April 27, 2021.
He married the love of his life, Emaline Exline Saville. Emaline passed in 2011 but his love for her was shown daily until his passing when he could be with her once again. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hattie (Combs) Saville, his siblings, Olive Clower, James, Preston, Neysa Ketterman, Anna Argenbright and Don.
Harry is survived by his 3 children, Harry Jr., Judy Loose (David) and Tim (Julie); and his 5 beloved grandchildren, Laura Blanchard (Thann), Emily, Meghan, Tyler and Travis.
He served our country by entering the U.S. Navy and was proud to be a veteran. He served our community by engaging on a daily basis through his grocery store, Triangle Grocery, in Dranesville until 1965 and Saville’s Amoco in Sterling until 2001. He took pride in creating places for friends to gather. His passion was serving the community and assisting those in need. Harry was a great businessman, husband, father and grandfather, and he will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends on Fri., April 30, 2021, at Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va. and on Sat., May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Church on Sat., May 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. with Steve DeBenedittis and Rev. Donna Saville Durgen officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude's, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center or March of Dimes.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
