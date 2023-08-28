Myrtle B. Davy

Myrtle Beverley Davy, 89, of Purgitsville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Born in Junction, on June 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Leroy Davy and Anna Nathelene (Harrison) Davy. Besides her parents, Bev is preceded in death by six brothers, Hilton, Paul, Robert, Richard, Samuel and Earl; and three sisters, Lola, Mary and Wanda.
Bev is survived by her three sisters, Bertha High, Dorothy Davey and Louise Liller as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bev retired from the Kinney Shoe Factory after 20-plus years and then went to work at Hampshire Manufacturing. Though she never had children of her own, she helped take care of many throughout the years. Bev will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Charles Sulser officiating. Interment will be at Elijah High Cemetery in Purgitsville.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.