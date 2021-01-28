Paul Edward Pownall, 74, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Born June 9, 1946, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Thomas A. Pownall and Gladys Wolford. Besides his parents, Paul is preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Pownall and 2 sisters, Eileen Wagoner and Shirley Burkett.
Paul is survived by 2 sons, Dana Pownall of Fort Ashby and Paul Pownall, II of Romney; 2 daughters, Paula Michael of Fort Ashby and Barbara Cooley and husband Michael of Romney; 1 brother, Richard Pownall and wife Joan of Gerradsville, Md.; 2 sisters, Betty Lease and husband Jack of Apache Junction, Ariz. and Doris Fields and husband Jim of Springfield. Paul is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Dmitri Lewis, Keyontae Clay, Kendall Cooley and Lincoln Pownall.
Paul graduated from Romney High School in 1964. After high school he joined the Army and did a tour in Vietnam. After the Army, Paul came back home to Romney and worked various jobs, one being a cook at his uncle’s bar. Many may remember Paul from working at Kenney Shoe Factory, retiring in the early 90s due to health reasons.
Paul was a care-free, easy going, all around good guy. He was very caring and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed cooking, baking and yard sales. What brought Paul the most pleasure in life was helping to raise his grandkids and spending time with his family.
Graveside services for Paul will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney officiated by Rev. Gary Smith. All are welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
