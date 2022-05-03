Howard ‘Pops’ Evans Jr.

Howard Ralph “Pops” Evans Jr., 75, of Capon Bridge passed away Saturday April 30, 2022, doing what he loved to do: riding his motorcycle for a good cause.
Born Nov. 20, 1946, at Fort Hood Texas, he was the son of the late Howard R. Evans Sr. and Nellie Evans Osbourne.
Pops was a proud 22-1/2-year U.S. Army veteran. Having served in Germany, Korea and Vietnam, he retired to West Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Marie (Hichborn) Evans, Sons Howard R. Evans III and Jesse T. Evans and wife Taylor and daughters Sheila Garrett, KC Herron, step-daughters Lucinda Fisher and husband Brian, Jo-Ellen Hawes, and Katherine Andrews and husband Donnie, multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pops also leaves his faithful support companion Maggie
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers William McKinley Evans, Ronnie Evans and David Osbourn,
Pops loved his country, his motorcycle, his friends at the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Falling Waters Church and members of Chapter A Goldwing Riders, who all became like family.
A visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with a service to follow at 7, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be donated in Pop’s memory to Capon Bridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 265, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
