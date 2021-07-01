Laurel Rose Gordon, 82, of Baker, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence.
Born on March 25, 1939, in Fairfax Co., Va., she was the daughter of the late Robert Thee and Cora Virginia Seese.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Rev. Dave Coyle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
