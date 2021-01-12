Donald Ray Peters, 83, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on June 7, 1937 in Rock Oak, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ray Peters and Nova (Park) Peters.
Don grew up in Rock Oak and was a graduate of Moorefield High School’s Class of 1955, where he was a member of the All State football team. After high school, he continued his education at Potomac State College and then went on to Marshall University. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Physical Education, while playing football for both schools. He later attended Frostburg State University, where he obtained his Masters Degree in Education.
Don returned to Romney to pursue his teaching and coaching career at Romney High School, which later became Hampshire High. During his tenure, he helped the football team obtain an undefeated season in 1961, as the assistant coach. That team was later inducted into the Hampshire High Hall of Fame and he was chosen as the honorary speaker. After 12 years of teaching, he became an agent for State Farm Insurance, where he served the community from 1972 until 2004, when he retired. He served as the Voice of the Trojans, announcing football games from 1976 until 2000. Don was a loyal member of Romney First United Methodist Church, the Clinton Masonic Lodge and the Romney Lions Club. After retirement, Don could often be found on the golf course, playing in Hampshire County Rec League events, with his buddy, Don Anderson.
Don loved to spend time outdoors and could be often found working on the family farm, rabbit hunting or attending his family’s sporting events. He was a daily staple in the booths at The Romney Diner, where he enjoyed being catered to by the fantastic ladies that work there.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jimmie and Phillip Peters; and a sister-in-law, Becky Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Hott) Peters; 2 sons, Dana Ray Peters of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Darin Russell Peters (Susan) of Romney; 6 grandchildren, Ashlee Quick (Tim), Nathan Peters (Kiersten), Erik Peters, Jamie Peters, Jodi Peters and Dustin Peters; 6 great-grandchildren, Robert and Ryan Quick, Connor Allen, Mason, Nova, and Ella Peters; and a brother, Walbert Peters of Petersburg; sister-in-laws, Janet Peters and Suzanne Peters; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Asbury Cemetery, with Pastor Mark James and Dr. Roy Knight officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
