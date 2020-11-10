Charles D. Jewell, 84, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Nov.9, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on January 26, 1936, in Romney, he was the son of the late Phillip and Virginia “Mae” Racey Jewell.
Charlie was a painter and wall paper hanger for many years. He served in the U.S. Marines.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Roger, Phillip, Norman, John, James Jewell and 2 grandchildren.
Surviving are 5 children, Carla Shaffer of Romney, Connie Herron of Edinburg, Va., Cathy Jewell of Wardensville, Charles “Dale” Jewell of Romney and Cameron Jewell of Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 3 sisters, Ruby Hott of Capon Bridge, Anna Jewell of Romney and Brenda Johnson of Ellisville, Ill.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Wendell Everett officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Thursday 1 hour prior to service.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.