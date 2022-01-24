George William Daniels III, 75 of Winchester, Va., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
George was born in 1946 in Gerrardstown, W.Va., to the late George Williams Daniels, II and Frances Irene (May) Daniels. He served our country in the Vietnam War in the United States Army and worked in construction for Hawkins Masonry in Frederick County, Va. George attended Bethany Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid bowler at Northside Lanes and a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club.
He married Sharon Casandra Kerns on Oct. 14, 1978, in Gerrardstown. Sharon preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 2018.
George is survived by a daughter, Laura Massie (Jason) of Capon Bridge; son, George W. “G.W.”, IV (Cathy) of Slanesville; grandchildren, Ethan Daniels of Winchester, Va., Emma Massie of Capon Bridge, Ricky Smith of Romney, Sarah Chrisman of Winchester, Trenton Daniels of Romney and Travis Daniels of Slanesville; stepgrandchildren, Chris Corbin of Winchester, Courtney Kerns of Winchester and Autum Kerns of Winchester; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Green of West Virginia, Cindy Eckhert of Florida; brothers, Gary, Ronnie and Randy Daniels all of West Virginia, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sharon and first wife Peggy Ann Ricketts.
A visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a service held on the following day, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on the Omps Funeral Home Website. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
