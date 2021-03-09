Emory Elton Bergdoll, 73 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on August 18, 1947, in Petersburg, he was the son of Carrie K. (Mauzy) Bergdoll of Augusta and the late Emory E. Bergdoll Sr.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
