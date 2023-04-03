Sherry L. Staggs

Sherry Lynn Staggs, 69, of Lone Oak Road, Burlington, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on Jan. 24, 1954, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Floyd C. "Biscuit" and Virginia Dare "Ginny" (Boyce) Parrill. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Staggs on March 26, 2016; a granddaughter, Lola Grace Blackburn; a sister, Mary Inskeep; and two brothers, an infant, Jackie Lee Parrill and Charles Floyd "Butch" Parill and wife Mary Ann.
Mrs. Staggs was a 1971 graduate of Keyser High School and in her earlier days, enjoyed playing softball. She was formerly employed with the Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney, the Mountain State Eye Center in Keyser and was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington.
Sherry loved family gatherings and functions and it was during these times that she revealed her true self in being the family prankster, always telling jokes and being the laugh of the party. She lived for her grandchildren, always doting on them, but could wield a firm hand if it was needed.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen L. Haggerty and Mandy L. Blackburn and husband Jeff, all of Burlington; four grandchildren, Peyton, Lillee and Ryder Blackburn and Paislee Haggerty; two sisters, Sinda L. Nesselrodt and husband John and Teresa G. "Tweet" Clayton and husband Steve, all of Burlington and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Shrout officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Beaver Run Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser.
