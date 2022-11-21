Daniel D. Kump

Daniel Dutton Kump, 76, of Gore, Va., died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home.
Daniel was born on Sept. 8, 1946, in Winchester, Va., a son of the late Melvin I. and Vivian F. Miller Kump. Daniel worked 18 years as an equipment mechanic for C + P Telephone Company/Verizon and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, WFCC, and Winchester Eagles Club #824 and a past member of the Frederick County Pullers Association. He loved to hunt, fish, auctions, truck pulls, NASCAR, 4 wheeling in his Ford truck, the Gore yard party, spending his time at the West Virginia cabin, and was proud to be from Gore.
Surviving is a son, Bruce Kump (Gerri) of Glengary, W.Va.; a daughter, Julie Kump (Darrell); 2 sisters, Carol Shaffer of Edinburg, Va. and Joann Foltz (Bradley) of Winchester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Darel and Robin Kump.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Chaplin Larissa Blechman. Interment will follow at Timber Ridge Cemetery, High View.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Daniel to Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Gore, VA, 22637.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
