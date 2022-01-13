James Robert Mayhew, 91, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Glebe, W.Va., he was the son of the late Joseph Robert Mayhew and Mary Elizabeth Mongold Mayhew.
Jim was owner and manager of Hampshire Truck and Implement Company before acquiring Pancake Motors where he sold Chevrolets and Oldsmobiles. He was an honorary member of the Romney Volunteer Fire Company where he was active for many years, the Romney V.F.W. and the Romney Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter and loved being on the farm where he found stress relief and relaxation in farm work. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella “Rosie” Mayhew on March 4, 2021, and by a sister.
He is survived by son, Robert “Bob” E. Mayhew, his children, Elizabeth A. Mayhew and husband Eric Strain, and sons, Ethan and Gavin Strain of Clifton Park, NY, Hillary L. LaRose, husband John LaRose and son, Dylan James LaRose of Portland, Ore., step-sons, Jason Hodges (Christa) and children, Blake and Chloe of Safety Harbor, Fla., and Adam Hodges (Shanna) and children, Cole and Reagan of Romney; son, Terry Mayhew and wife Bonnie, their children, JB Mayhew and wife Maiko and sons, Leam, Luke and Leon of Nagoya, Japan, Melissa Gibbons and husband Bryan and their children Laurel and Colin of Martinsburg; 2 sisters, Hilda Loy of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Evelyn Baker of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Romney. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior. Interment will be private and in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
