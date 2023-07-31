Sheldon E. Day

Sheldon Earl Day, 85, of Aberdeen, Md., passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Chert Mountain Orchard, Rada, W.Va., to the late Rev. Earl C. Day and the late Winnifred Faye Stickley Day on July 12, 1938.
For 54 years he had been the beloved husband of Bonnie Kragl Day. He is also survived by his son, Kent Patrick Day (his wife Dawn Mertz Day) of Abingdon, Md. He has two precious granddaughters, Taylor Ann and Kayleigh Michele Day.
Sheldon has one brother, Gale Unger Day (his wife Ann Denton Day) of Virginia Beach, Va. and many cousins, nieces and nephews survive him.
He graduated from John Marshal High School in Richmond, Va. and went on to the University of Virginia and received a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering in 1961. After college he served two years in the Army. And then went to work at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 38 years from 1959-1997. After retiring from the government, he worked at Cracker Barrel at Riverside as a host for 17 years.
Sheldon was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church since 1963 and sang in the sanctuary choir until May 2018. His one big passion was ringing in the church handbell choir for 40 years (1977 to 2017).
A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. and another visitation will be Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church (110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001) where a funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held in the church hall following burial.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org would be appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., Aberdeen, Md.
