Darrell Dewayne Wall of Augusta, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Winchester, Va.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Kennett, Mo., the son of James B. and Ferbie G. Wall.
Darrell was a member of I am Ministries. He was faithful to the Word of God and was a prayer warrior. He was a loving husband and father. His children always knew his stand on his love for his savior. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Wall; James Christopher Wall and wife Debra of Augusta; Ruth Ann Talley and husband Dave Talley of Ooltewah, Tenn.; John Mathew Wall and wife Gretchen Wall of Augusta; Deborah Lee Wall of Augusta; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Darrell's life will be held on Oct. 16 at Calvary Baptist Church, 14517 McMullen Hwy., Cresaptown, MD 21502 at 1 p.m.
