Carolyn Anne Hamilton passed away on the morning of June 5, 2022. She was born Carolyn Anne Kuhn to the parents of Russell C. and Virginia Nelle Kuhn on March 26, 1936, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Carolyn grew up at the Lang/Kuhn family home on what was then University Avenue in Morgantown. Carolyn graduated from Morgantown High and attended West Virginia University. During her sophomore year of college, she met and became engaged to her future husband, Richard Hamilton. They were married on June 5, 1956, at the Old Presbyterian Church in Morgantown one day after Dick’s graduation and being commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the USAF Reserves.
After a short time of living in Columbus, Ohio, where Dick was employed by North American Aviation, they left for a 30-year active-duty career in the U.S. Air Force. Carolyn was always very active in Officer Wives functions at various assignments on the U.S. mainland. They also served a 3-year overseas tour in Japan at Yokota Air Force Base. There, Carolyn was very active with the wife of a local Japanese doctor in setting up family social functions for Air Force and local Japanese families. After retirement from the Air Force a decision was made to become residents of Hawaii. A summer home was purchased in Dogwood Estates, Romney. Her husband had grown up on a farm just west of Romney. They enjoyed many summer trips back to Dogwood.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; 2 sons, Robert Michael and Richard A. Jr.; and 1 daughter, Amy M. Green; 5 grandchildren; and 1 brother, Russell C. Kuhn III.
The urn with her ashes was placed in The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on August 22, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.