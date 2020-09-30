Kassi Nicole Culp, 16, of High View, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.
Kassi was born on June 26, 2004, in Winchester, Va., a daughter of Tony L. Culp and Teresa A. Albright both of High View.
She was a junior at James Wood High School in Winchester where she was a member of the cheerleading team and the choir. Kassi had previously attended Shiloh United Methodist Church in High View and was a 7-year participant at the Hope Christian Church’s teen camp located in Augusta, which she looked forward to every summer. Kassi had a passion for competitive cheer. She also enjoyed 4-wheeling, dancing, kids, her animals and most of all being with her friends and family. Her plan was to attend Fairmont State University with aspirations of joining their Aerobatics and Tumbling team.
Surviving with her parents are her 3 sisters, Traci D. Roomsburg and Kari B. Roomsburg both of Wardensville; Toni B. Culp of Maurertown, Va.; 2 nieces, Shaina Graham and Kinsley Roomsburg; her nephew, Nicholas Roomsburg; paternal grandfather, Leon Culp and great-grandfather, Lloyd Culp both of High View; maternal grandfather, Harry Albright (Lynn) of Mebane, NC and a step paternal grandmother, Betty Roomsburg of Augusta.
Kassi was preceded in death by a sister, Jodi B. Roomsburg and her maternal grandmother, Diane Albright.
A service to celebrate Kassi’s life was held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Winchester Church of God. Officiating were Pastor’s Alanna McGuinn and Darrell Waller. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
If you would like to consider making a memorial contribution in memory of Kassi you may do so by sending it to The Kassi Culp Scholarship Fund, c/o Capon Valley Bank, P.O. Box 124, Gore, VA 22637 or visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com and contribute through Kassi’s tribute wall.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.