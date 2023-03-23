Roger L. Lipscomb

Roger Lee Lipscomb, 61, of Old Fields, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Born on April 16, 1961, in Alexandria, Va., he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Ruby F. (Wimer) Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by two children, two brothers and two sisters.
Roger worked as the lead repairman for Shockey Precast where he held many positions over the years. He was also a CDL truck driver and loved driving trucks. He drove for J.B. hunt and Snyder’s, among others. He was also an architectural sandblaster. Most importantly, he loved fishing and loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and his canine companion.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Perando) Lipscomb; one daughter, Heather Vanmeter and husband, Lee, Jr. of Old Fields; three sons, Terry Cavey, Jr. and wife Amanda of Ft. Campbell, Ky., Christopher Cavey and wife, Tina of Old Fields and Brian Lipscomb and wife, Gina of Romney; three sisters, Naomi Andrade of Woodbridge, Va., Betty Whetzel of Petersburg and Janice Boserman of Falling Waters, W.Va.; three brothers, Jerry Lipscomb of Fairview, Pa., Mark Lipscomb of Moorefield and Carl Lipscomb of Purgitsville; fifteen grandchildren, Lexi Vanmeter, Leai Vanmeter, Bryce Vanmeter, Levi Vanmeter, Daina Cavey, Breanna Cavey, Brittany Cavey, Brycin Cavey, Colten, Alicia, Kaycee, Nevaeh, Cameron, Addi, and Bob; one great-grandchild, Kane Turner; and his canine main squeeze, Lacie, a German Shepherd.
According to his wishes, Roger will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Elmore Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Roger’s family with his arrangements.
