Andrew Franklin “Andy” Reynolds, 50, of Gore, Va., passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, W.Va., on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Basham. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. After the service, family and friends will gather at Hayfield Assembly of God located at 5118 Northwestern Turnpike, Gore, Va.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.