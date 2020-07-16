Jerry Bryan Deaver, 73, of Paw Paw, passed peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Devlin Manor Nursing Home in Cumberland, Md.
Born April 28, 1947 in Morgan County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Jennings Bryan Deaver and Mildred Nellie (Foltz) Deaver.
A memorial service to honor Jerry’s life and service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s honor may be made to the Morgan County Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Fund (MCVVMF), 1337 Pious Ridge Road, Berkeley Springs, WV, 25411 in support of their mission to build a memorial in Morgan County or the Humane Society of Morgan County, P.O. Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Arrangements were made by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.