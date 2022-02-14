Ida Mae Kidwell, 89, of Paw Paw and a patient at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
She was born Oct. 17, 1932, at Kiefer, Md., and was the daughter of the late Michael Joseph Crane and Margie Susan Hartman Crane.
Mae was a 1949 graduate of Oldtown High School. She had worked at Moser’s Store in Paw Paw and was a bar attendant at Millstone in Oldtown. She transported senior citizens for the Paw Paw Committee On Aging, was a member of the Paw Paw Church of Christ, Paw Paw Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies’ Auxiliary and the Paw Paw Parade Committee.
On Feb. 3, 1950, she married Glenn Harrison “Spinny” Kidwell, who preceded her in death on March 29, 2005.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Glenda (Eddy) Ridgeway of Paw Paw, Rhonda (Allen) Kidwell of Paw Paw and Julie (Lynn) Kidwell of Slanesville; 3 sons, Roger (Trudi) Kidwell of Paw Paw, Richard (Leah) Kidwell of Paw Paw and Jeff (Dee) Kidwell of Paw Paw; 16 grandchildren including a special grandson, Kevin Kidwell, whom she raised; 26 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Adrian (Jan) Kidwell of Vancouver, Wash.
Mae was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William Crane, Floyd Crane and John Crane; 3 sisters, Mary Dean, Judy Rice and Shirley Campbell; a daughter, Brenda Clatterbuck; and 2 granddaughters, Destiny Kidwell and Janelle Kidwell.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Paw Paw Church of Christ with Evangelist Richard White officiating.
Interment was at Camp Hill Cemetery. Her grandsons served as her pallbearers.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Franklin, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.