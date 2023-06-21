Elizabeth "Betty" Guerin, 91, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away June 21, 2023, at her home.
Betty was born July 9, 1931, in Worcester, Mass., a daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Weldon.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Guerin; two daughters, Jeanne Guerin and Anne Crandall; a son, Robert A. Guerin; and two sisters, Estelle Civaliar and Jeanne Weldon.
She is survived by her son, Raymond Guerin Sr. and his wife Kim; grandchildren, Raymond Guerin Jr., Jason Crandall and Amy Garrett; great-grandchildren, Layla Garrett, Jace Crandall, Kaylee Crandall and Greyson Crandall; and one sister, Sr. Pauline Weldon.
It was Betty's wishes to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
