Roger Lee Everett, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Dale City, Va. Roger was born on Aug. 26, 1959, in Keyser, W.Va.. to the late Frank William Everett and Juanita Pearl Fike. Roger retired from the United States Army after serving in Desert Storm and in the Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Brenda, on Jan.7, 1984, in Purgitsville. Roger spent 22 years working as a small and large equipment mechanic at Valley Supply and Equipment.
Roger enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family. He loved sports, and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. He loved to build models and was a talented wood worker in his free time.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Frank William Everett and Juanita Pearl Everett, and his brother, Glen William Everett.
Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 38 years Brenda Lee Everett; his children Travis Wayne Everett (Kara) and Melissa Marie Everett; his siblings Debra Hose (Andy), Rita Everett, Jane (Janie) Everett, Patsy Barnes, Diana Crites (Rick) and Judy Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Roger's name to The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
