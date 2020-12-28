Paul Eugene Kerns, 77, of Romney, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Joseph and Mary Bowman Kerns.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty. He is also survived by his sister, Anna Sherman (her special friend, Phillip Gower); 2 sons, Randy Kerns and Kevin Kerns (wife Andrea); 3 grandchildren, Logan, Ryan and Mackenzie; a great-grandson, Jackson Kerns; 2 nieces, Joy Sherman and Kathy Cunningham; and a nephew, Scott Sherman; as well as many other special first cousins whom he considered brothers and sisters.
Paul was born August 13, 1943, and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1962. Paul went to work for the A&P Supermarket, later working for 24 years at the Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. in Cumberland, Md. Paul then went on to study at the Keyser Trade School where he earned a certificate in Auto Body and Paint, ultimately operating K&K Paint and Body Shop with Jim Kline. Paul also had a career with West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, which he retired from, as a mechanic and bus driver with 15 years of service.
He was an active member of the Hope Christian Church in Augusta. Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and in his younger days, he was an avid camper and hunter. There was nothing more important to Paul than his dedication to his family and he was always there to offer support to whoever needed it. He had a tremendous sense of pride in his sons and grandsons. Paul was a loving husband, father, poppy, brother and uncle. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Paul’s memory to Hope Christian Church Augusta, Heaven Bound Kidz Ministry, P.O. Box 132, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
