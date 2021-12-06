Clayton Darold “Slick” Veach, 61, of Augusta, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Slick was born on July 26, 1960, in Winchester, Va., a son of the late Hue Darold Veach and Geraldine E. Peters Veach. For nearly the last 2 years, he drove a dump truck for Stuart M. Perry, Inc. in Winchester and before then, spent over 30 years working for Shingleton Timber and Trucking in Augusta. Slick was an honorary member of the Augusta Vol. Fire Company where he assisted with Bingo, a member of the Hope Christian Church and a 1978 graduate of Hampshire High School. Slick loved WVU football, NASCAR (especially Bill Elliott), watching westerns and most of all spending time with his family.
Slick married Debbie V. Tutwiler Veach on June 15, 1996, in Augusta.
Surviving with his wife of 25 years is his son, Travis D. Veach of Charles Town, W.Va; his sister, Theresa L. Allen (James) of Keyser; his mother-in-law, Winifred Tutwiler of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, Dec.7, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Hope Christian Church in Augusta on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Bradfield. Interment will follow in the Augusta Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Christian Church, P.O. Box 132, Augusta, WV 26704 or the Augusta Cemetery, c/o Marcia Sowers, 4752 Bloomery Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
