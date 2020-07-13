Richard Lee Heishman, 70, of Lost City, W.Va. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.
Born on January 30, 1950 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Melvin Heishman and Gatha Garrett Heishman Souder.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Dale Smith officiating. Interment will be in Old Road Farm Cemetery, Lost City.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 9349 State Rd. 259, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
