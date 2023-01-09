Avery E. (Heare) Lowery, 86, of Darlington, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Always in Grace Assisted Living in Havre de Grace, Md.
Born Dec. 2, 1936, in Kirby, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Virginia (Pepper) Heare and wife of the late Elva Oscar O'Dell Lowery.
Avery is survived by her sons, Daniel (Madeline) L. Lowery and Darrell (Connie) W. Lowery; daughters, Mary (Mark) C. Lowery-Vaught and Darlene (Woodrow) L. Shenk; sister, Lenora Yost; brothers, Garland (Mary) Heare and Phillip Heare; grandchildren, Sarah Lowery, Marissa Lowery and Alexandra Varga; 4 great-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Arrangements are by McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
