William E. ‘Edmond’ Bean

William Edmond Bean, 77, of Winchester, Va., died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Edmond was born on Nov. 13, 1945 in Petersburg, the son of the late Ray and Alice E. Day Bean. He was a tow motor operator for Virginia Cold Storage, worked for American Woodmark and Southern States all of Winchester, Va. Edmond enjoyed watching NASCAR, gardening and taking his dogs for rides.
Edmond married Sandra Funk Bean on Oct. 8, 1966, in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years is a brother-in-law, Shelton Funk (Melissa) of Edinburg, Va; a niece, Cassidy Funk Pisarnpong (Gap) of Ashburn, Va.; a best friend, Donald McDonald of Wardensville, an adopted brother, Pete Nesselrodt of Moorefield; and a fur baby, Angel.
He is preceded in death by his fur babies, Mitz, Peaches and Cookie.
A celebration of Edmond’s life will be held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Bowers. Inurnment will be private in the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
