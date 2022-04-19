Waldo "Wally" Wilson Haines, Jr. went home to be in the arms of his wife, Bonnie on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home on Heide Cooper Rd. in Shanks, at the age of 75. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in Feb. 2022, Wally remained just as stubborn as before. Nothing could hold that man down, and he fought until the end.
Wally was a hardworking man. He started working in the fields as a young boy. He said "I don't remember how old I was but I couldn't see over the plow." He said the good old days were drag racing, anywhere. When he turned 18 he started working in asphalt and did that until he was 75. He spent the last 10 years working for Pittsnogle Paving in Martinsburg, W.Va. and before that worked 20 years at Potomac Construction Industries in Martinsburg. Working was that man's life. During the week he would be paving and on the weekends you would find him in the garage or busy doing something.
At the age of 20, Wally met the love of his life, Bonnie, on a double date set up by Bonnie's cousin Karen and now husband Paul McDonald. The story they both loved telling is how after the date Bonnie slammed the screen door shut when Wally tried to kiss her. The rest was history and they spent 52 years together until Bonnie passed in 2019.
Together they had 2 children, Kevin Haines and wife Melissa of Lusby, Md. and Tammy Shoemaker of Shanks; 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Jordan, Kayleigh Haines of Lusby, Jessica Whetzel of Martinsburg, and Ricky Twigg of Shanks; 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Patricia Moore of Shanks, Gloria Hott of Augusta, Pearl Daniels of Oakland, Md.; and many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Haines; parents Waldo Haines, Sr. and Hilda Haines; brother, Thomas Haines; and best friend, Jerry Kleptach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor Randy Shoemaker will officiate.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
