Richard “Rick” John Walizer, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Fort Ashby, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Rick was a 1965 Fort Hill graduate.
Like his grandfather and father, he worked at the B&0 Railroad in Cumberland, currently CSX Railroad. In 1967, Rick began work as an electrician's apprentice. Rick had a love for trains especially steam engines. In 2004, he became an electrical instructor. He retired in 2007 from CSX.
He was a member of Poland Hollow Assembly of God, Romney. Rick was a Life Member of the Fort Ashby Fire Department, where he was very active as a firefighter/first responder. He enjoyed hosting the fire department’s ham and oyster dinners and working the Mineral County Fairgrounds.
Rick loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with his brothers-in-law, Dick Kenney and the late Greg Landis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Arbutus Walizer; sister, Brenda Goetz; sister-in-law, Barbee Kenney; brother-in-law, Greg Landis; sister-in-law, Janet Kisamore; and special cousin, Roxie Deskins Powers.
Rick is survived by his wife, Deborah Landis Walizer; son, Richard "Trent" Walizer and wife Sarah; brothers-in-law, Richard Kenney and Joseph Goetz; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends will be received at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
