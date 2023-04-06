Debra ‘Bo’ L. (Hyson) Smith

Debra “Bo” Lee (Hyson) Smith, 69, of Petersburg, formerly of Romney, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, passing peacefully in her home under Hospice care.
Born on July 14, 1953, in Cumberland, Md., she was the daughter of the late Harold “Buck” Hyson and Joann Hyson of Romney.
Debra was a devoted Christian, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend. She loved attending her church, Faith Assembly of God, Petersburg and serving the Lord. She enjoyed embroidery, crafting and spending time with her family.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Shaffer and a brother, Steve Hyson.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kelly Haggerty of Petersburg; 3 grandsons, Justin Staggs (Barbara), Jericho Staggs (Shay) of Burlington and Jayden Staggs (Laci) of Burlington; 7 great-grandchildren, Lilly May Staggs, Layla Staggs, Caylie Staggs, Jericho Staggs, Jr. “Ralphie,” Lilah Staggs, Hadley Staggs, Henzley Staggs and Brentley Bauserman; a sister, Tammy Buckley of Romney; and a brother, Harold Hyson (Betsy) of Romney; 3 nephews, Chase Hyson, Cam Hyson and Jeremy Buckley; and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Mark Nicol officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McKee Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.