Lorraine L. Kump

Lorraine Rachel Link Kump, 81, of Gore, Va., died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Lorraine was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Gore, Va., the daughter of the late Julia Link and was raised by her grandparents, Dave and Ruby Link. Professionally she was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lorraine was a great homemaker, enjoyed gardening, vacationing to Myrtle Beach and loved spending time with her loving family and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Glenn A. “Gabe” Kump of 60 years whom she married on Dec. 31, 1956, in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving is her son, Mitchell G. Kump (Lydia); her daughter, Debra Marple (Joe); 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Marissa and Kendra; 5 great-grandchildren, Lyra, Henry, Eli, Ben and Rylan; her 2 sisters, Helen Barley and Judy Chapman; and her 2 brothers, Billy Howe and Jim Link
She is preceded in death by 3 brothers, David Link, Jr, Dougie and Jackie Howe.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Entombment will be in the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
