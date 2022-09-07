Wanda Jean Whitacre, 90, of Gore, Va., died on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home. A cover dish dinner will take place to celebrate Wanda’s life on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Gore Fire and Rescue at 1 p.m. All other services will be privately held. Floral arrangements are also encouraged as Wanda loved her flowers and will be accepted at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.