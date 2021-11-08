Joseph Donald Marley, 38, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, as the result of an auto accident.
Born on Oct. 30, 1983, in Columbia, Md., he was the son of Donald M. Marley and Robin R. Renoud Marley, of Romney.
He loved hunting, the outdoors and West Virginia.
Along with his parents, he is survived by a step-sister, Kara Swingle (Steven) of Keyser; paternal grandmother, Dorothy A. Marley of Pittson, Pa.; maternal grandmother, Beverly Renoud of Laurel, Md.; aunts, Tammy Monday (Jack) of Owings, Md. and Darlene Marley of West Palm Beach, Fla.; uncle, Todd Renoud of Laurel; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
