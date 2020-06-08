Paul Purcell Bunner, 87, of Hayfield, Va. died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at any time between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Glen Welch. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.