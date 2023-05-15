William “Bill” Floyd Cummins, Jr., 55, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg.
He was born Aug. 19, 1967.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mathias Mennonite Church with Pastor Dave Cole officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
