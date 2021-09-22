Timothy Scott Burns, 51, of Purgitsville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 7, 1970 in Romney, Tim was the son of the late Ernest Russell Burns and Norma Marie (Davy) Burns. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Greg A. Burns.
Tim is survived by his brother, Ernest Paul Burns of Purgitsville and by his niece, Alexandria Faith Duckett.
Tim was a graduate of Hampshire High School. He loved children and woodworking. He enjoyed playing cards and collecting model cars.
Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elijah High Cemetery in Purgitsville with Pastor John Sine officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.