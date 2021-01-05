On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, James Boyd “Jim” Dozier, loving husband of Anna and father of Sharkey, passed away at the age of 69 from pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born February 22, 1951, in Washington, D.C. to Margaret and Robert Boyd Dozier. He grew up in Arlington, Va., where he attended Walker Chapel United Methodist Church and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1969. He met his beloved wife, Anna, in 1989.
He always embraced adventure, and was never afraid to face a challenge, from living rough in a car in Hawaii for months at age 18 to buying a farm in Hebron, W.Va., as a young twenty-something where he also worked as a union ironworker and where he survived the deadliest construction accident in U.S. history at Willow Island. After returning to Arlington, he worked as a lineman for Verizon until his retirement. He was a proud member of the Communications Workers of America, Local 2222. After his retirement from Verizon, he started a second career as a contract worker for the federal government. He and Anna officially retired to Capon Bridge, in 2010, where he made the most of his time with his many projects and where he was a member of the Capon Bridge Ruritans. Jim was always the one you called when you had a project you needed help with. He would bring his strong work ethic, as well as his abundance of tools and ability to MacGyver a fix for any problem.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Boyd; his sister, Joyce; and his nephew, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Anna; his son, Sharkey and his wife, Megan; his mother, Margaret; his brother, Pat and his wife, Mary Jane; his niece, Melissa; his nephews, Jeremy and Kyle; and his brother-in-laws, Skip and Doug. He is also survived by his beloved canine companions, Bailey and Bandit.
A private celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Felines and Canines Rescue Center, 266 Hamer Road, Owens Cross, AL 35763. Online donations may be made at www.fcrescuecenter.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
