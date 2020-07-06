Willard Elzie “Billy” Bergdoll, III, 35 of Frederick County, Va. passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Middletown, Va.
Billy was born in 1984 in Maryland, son of the late Peggy and Willard Bergdoll, Jr. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 2003 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. Billy was previously employed as a plumber with Strosnyder’s Plumbing and was later employed at the Econo Lodge in Middletown, becoming an Assistant Manager. He loved to hunt, fish, and was an avid gamer, especially with XBOX. Above all else, his greatest love were his children.
He married Carolyn Faith Skeen on September 26, 2008 in Keyser, W.Va.
Surviving with his wife are his children, Madison, Sydney and Logan Bergdoll all of Augusta; in-laws, Melody Hinkle (Delbert) of Front Royal, Va.; sister, Billie Jo “Jody” Vance and her daughter, Markayla of Winchester, Va.; a grandchild on the way, Savannah Renee Bergdoll; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. Memo: Bergdoll Service.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
