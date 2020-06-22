Roland Lee Eaton Sr., 76, of Winchester, Va. passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Stephens City, Va.
Funeral services will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Woodrow Cemetery near Paw Paw.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
