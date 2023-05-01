Wanda E. Caldwell Jaeger

Wanda Elaine Caldwell Jaeger peacefully left this world on Monday, April 24, 2023. Wanda was born at home to Ted and Dakota Caldwell of Levels, on Jan. 12, 1940, and joined the large loving family that are the Kidwells and Caldwells.
After graduating from Romney High School in 1958 — Wanda was recruited as a typist with the FBI. She remained in the D.C. area for many years working at several of our nation’s largest agencies including the Library of Congress, Social Security Administration and finally the US Postal Service. After retiring and relocating home to Hampshire County — she was frequently recognized as the welcoming face at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. Even after retirement there — she continued to enjoy working and became the toll booth operator at Green Spring bridge for a few seasons.
Wanda brought a warm smile to every gathering and loved being surrounded by her friends. She was adventurous in her travels; her last trip was to Germany a few years ago. One of her great-nieces described her perfectly as “eccentric and whimsical” — she loved angels, Marilyn Monroe, magic and of course, George Strait. A firm believer in the joy of mail, Wanda sent thousands of cards to her loved ones, always with a note tucked inside. Wanda was a faithful church attendee and her spiritual journey brought her much peace in her final days.
Wanda leaves behind her sons Kelly Lee Jaeger (Susan) of Capon Bridge and Carl (Chip) Adam Jaeger of Springfield. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren include, Tessa Jaeger Kirkpatrick (McNeill) and Nora Lee and Foster, Jake Rubenstein (Dominque) and Miles, Nick Jaeger (Emma) and Armen and August, and Luke Rubenstein (Lindsey). Wanda is survived by her sisters Carolyn Tonon and Sharon Fields of Springfield who were her frequent companions. She is also survived by her younger brother Rick Caldwell of Springfield and her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Leon Caldwell.
As per Wanda’s request, she was cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
In her memory please smile at everyone you meet today and maybe listen to a George Strait song.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
