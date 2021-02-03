Charlene (Duncan) Kidwell, 74, of Paw Paw, passed away on Monday, Feb., 1, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker.
Born on March 13, 1946, in Levels, she was the daughter of the late John and Golda (Largent) Duncan.
Charlene married Irvin Kidwell of Paw Paw, on Feb. 11, 1965, in Oldtown, Md. The couple settled a few miles outside the town of Paw Paw where they raised 2 daughters. Charlene was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and putting puzzles together.
She was preceded in death by an infant son; her infant sister, Karen Duncan; sisters, Peggy (Duncan) Hellstrom and Vernia (Duncan) Shawen; brother-in-laws, Arthur Shawen, Robert Largent, Pete Crounse and Henry Beyer; and nephew, Larry Shawen.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Irvin Kidwell; a daughter, Rebecca Pracht (Kenneth) of Paw Paw; their children, Timothy Pracht of Morgantown, Michael Pracht, Daniel Pracht, both of Paw Paw, a daughter, Elizabeth Kidwell (Scott) of Ravenswood, W.Va., and her son, Allen Kidwell (Shawna Dudash) of Baker; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Dudash of Baker; a sister, Louella Beyer of Green Spring; a brother-in-law, Ronald Hellstrom of Ashland, Wis.; a nephew, Steven Shawen (Robbin) of Romney; nieces, Dottie Waybright (Donald) of Green Spring and son Cory, Dawn Crounse (David) of Paw Paw and son Andrew, Barbara Shawen (wife of the late Larry Shawen) of Romney and their children, Rachel, Leah and Zachary.
Charlene is also survived by her 2 cats, Tater and Dennis.
Per Charlene’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
