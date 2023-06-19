Peter J. Cahill

Peter called Avalon Resort, near Paw Paw, "home" and he viewed his friends and neighbors at Avalon as his second family. He particularly enjoyed the spirited philosophical arguments with his group at Avalon. Moreover, he especially loved the fact that they knew how to disagree without destroying each other. As time progressed, Peter found himself, on occasion, unable to drive for medical help. His friends, George and Bruce and Bonnie as well as John and Marcy, many times served as his ambulance transport and his last weeks would've been even more difficult without their help.
As far as his professional life goes, he was as fiercely independent as any worker could be. He was a genius in the way "things work" and had a mechanical understanding that was unmatched. The same goes for his hydraulic and electronic prowess. He set a standard for performance that far surpassed any industry standard. The odd thing, though, was that he was as messy as he was brilliant. The dash and floor boards of his trucks and cars could've been mined for historical gold ... yielding such finds as birth certificates, land deeds, paychecks and assorted invoices right next to candy wrappers, Dr. Pepper cans and empty Chick-fill-A bags. He collected literally everything including silver, old hearses (including a Buddhist final carriage trimmed in gold), Jaguar convertibles, Lego's, and every tool known to man. He did not like Cummins engines — and he never really explained why — but there was no doubt about it, he flat out hated the suckers. Peter loved a good prank and delighted in "stirring the pot" right to the very end.
He wasn't afraid of dying — kind of viewed it as merely the point in which "he finally reached room temperature." He is survived by his two brothers, Brian and Kevin and their wives and children and Sheba his 9 year old cat.
Peter knew that his fight with cancer was an uphill battle and he especially appreciated the great treatment from his medical staff at Morgantown, Martinsburg, Cumberland and Winchester. Peter also greatly appreciated the frank and honest friendship he developed with Dr. Sam Wanko. MD, his Oncologist. He also wanted to give special thanks to Gary Carpenter and his wife, Becky along with their three daughters for the kindness they shared with him through the years, especially the last few months. Over the years, he grew to be fond of the "girls at the Paw Paw Post Office" (Lori and Lisa). The conversations he shared with them simply made life a little brighter at a difficult time.
Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, was chosen to manage final cremation details. There will be no formal service but Peter will rest alongside his Mother and Father.
In lieu of flowers, or any expression of sympathy, Peter has asked that interested parties may consider a donation to Wounded Warriors or your local SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
