Freda Catherine Hartman, 86, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Frank Raymond Hartman and several brothers and sisters.
Freda was born in Points, W.Va., to the late William and Lillian Fultz Wolford. She always gave a helping hand to her family and gave all glory to God. She loved bringing her family together for big family meals. She travelled to many countries and loved baking and spoiling her family with love.
Freda is survived by 3 children, Anna Marie Bateman, Barbara Lamberson Allen and Gerald Raymond Hartman; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. The service will be streamed live at www.jtmorriss.com and is accessible by going to Freda’s obituary.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Hopewell, Va.
